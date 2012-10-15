‘The Walking Dead’ premiere sets ratings records

10.15.12 5 Comments

“The Walking Dead” returned with a huge audience for AMC on Sunday night.

The first airing of the third season premiere averaged 10.9 million viewers overall, up 50 percent over the season 2 premiere. Among young adults, it averaged 7.3 million viewers, up a comparable percentage. The three airings at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight combined for 15.2 million viewers.

AMC says these numbers make the premiere the most-watched telecast for any drama series in basic cable history.

“Thank you to the fans for making ‘The Walking Dead’ such a tremendous success,” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement. “We are honored and humbled that television’s largest adult audience resides on AMC. So many people on both sides of the camera worked tirelessly on this project, and I thank and congratulate each of them for their amazing contribution.”

