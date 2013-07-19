‘The Walking Dead’ season 4 to premiere in October on AMC

They’re back…

The zombies of AMC’s hit “The Walking Dead” will be shuffling back for season 4, which will premiere on Sunday, October 13th at 9pm ET/PT.

AMC made the announcement as part of the show’s panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. “Dead” is based on the Image comic book series written by executive producer Robert Kirkman.

The 16 episode season will be split into two parts, with the first eight hours debut in October and the remaining 8 scheduled to air starting February, 2014.

The new season will find Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the group’s new way of life in the prison will be put to the test from both external and internal threats. Season 4 will also introduce several new characters, including Bob Stookey (“The Wire’s” Lawrence Gilliard Jr.). It also stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs and David Morrissey.

The season premiere of the live after show “Talking Dead” — hosted by Chris Hardwick — will follow the season premiere of “Walking” at 10pm ET/PT.

“Walking Dead” is the first original cable series ever to end the broadcast TV season as the number one show in delivery for adults 18-49.