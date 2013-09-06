‘The Walking Dead’ season premier teaser pleads for help

(CBR) AMC has debuted a brief but plaintive promo for the Season 4 premiere of “The Walking Dead” titled, appropriately enough “Please Help Me.”

The 15-second teaser flashes images of the hit drama”s main characters – Rick, Daryl, Glenn and Michonne, among them – as a disembodied female voice pleads, “Please … please … please … Please help me.”

The fourth season of “The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the episode “30 Days Without an Accident.”