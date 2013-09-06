‘The Walking Dead’ season premier teaser pleads for help

#AMC #Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
and 09.06.13 5 years ago

(CBR) AMC has debuted a brief but plaintive promo for the Season 4 premiere of “The Walking Dead” titled, appropriately enough “Please Help Me.”

The 15-second teaser flashes images of the hit drama”s main characters – Rick, Daryl, Glenn and Michonne, among them – as a disembodied female voice pleads, “Please … please … please … Please help me.”

The fourth season of “The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the episode “30 Days Without an Accident.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCANDREW LINCOLNDANAI GURIRANORMAN REEDUSSteven YeunThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP