‘The Walking Dead’: Where we left your favorite characters (and some others too)

#AMC #The Walking Dead
10.09.14

Get ready to be a TV-watching zombie for the next few months: AMC's “The Walking Dead” is returning for a fifth season this weekend.

With the show's protagonists split up and scattered throughout Zombieland following the destruction of the prison, it can be hard to keep track of who's where.

Some of our heroes made it to the “sanctuary” known as Terminus, while others are still out the somewhere. And it's hard to tell who's in more danger. 

Below is a handy primer to remind fans where we last saw Rick, Carl, Daryl, Michonne, Carol, Tyreese, Beth, Maggie, Glen, baby Judith, and the rest of the gang.

“The Walking Dead” returns this Sunday at 9/8 p.m. on AMC.

Refresh your memory here:

