‘The Walking Dead’ will devour San Diego Comic-Con on Friday

When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Comic-Con.

AMC's smash hit “The Walking Dead” is returning to the San Diego Comic-Con, setting a panel Panel at 12:20 on Friday, July 25 in the spacious Hall H.

There, the cast and crew will tease the upcoming fifth season, which debuts in October.

Panelists will include stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Chad Coleman, and Michael Cudlitz.

Executive Producers Scott Gimple, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Robert Kirkman and Exec Producer/Special Effects Make-up Supervisor Greg Nicotero will also be on hand.

“Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick will moderate.

Super fans can then hit the “Dead” autograph session, taking place at Booth # 4237 at 1:50 p.m. on the same day.