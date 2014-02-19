Robert Kirkman teaming with Norman Reedus on sci-fi thriller ‘Air’

#Norman Reedus
and 02.19.14 4 years ago
(CBR) “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s next move is into the world of film, as reported Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll serve as a producer on “Air,” a sci-fi thriller that has both Norman Reedus and Djimon Hounsou on board to star.
“Air” is described by THR as a “low-budget pic,” co-written by video game veteran Christian Cantamessa and Chris Pasetto and directed by first-time feature director Pasetto. The plot depicts two custodial workers — Reedus and Hounsou — struggling to maintain a cryogenic facility, whose residents are meant to restore society following a nuclear disaster. Sony is in “final negotiations” for the rights, the article states.
Reedus plays popular character Daryl Dixon AMC’s “The Walking Dead” TV series; Hounsou is a two-time Academy Award nominee, and will appear as Korath in this summer’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” film.
Kirkman will produce with David Alpert, a fellow executive producer on the “Walking Dead” TV show. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Chris Ferguson are also on board as producers; Bailey Conway and Noah Rosen will executive produce.

TOPICS#Norman Reedus
TAGSDJIMON HOUNSOUNORMAN REEDUSRobert Kirkman

