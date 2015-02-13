The Week in Horror: Fox wants to make Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Alien’ movie ‘tomorrow’

Welcome back to “The Week in Horror,” HitFix's ongoing series that rounds up the 10 most pertinent fright-genre stories to break over the last seven days. In this week's edition: a director of one very good and one very bad film claims Fox is eager to make his “Alien” sequel, a “Friday the 13th” producer spills deets on the long-developing slasher reboot (groan!) and one of America's most beloved, inspirational figures is pitted against supernatural monsters in an unbelievable new movie. See below for the full roundup.

#1 Neill Blomkamp claims Fox is hot on his proposed “Alien” movie

After revealing some very cool concept art for his potential sequel in the long-running sci-fi/horror franchise via Instagram, the “District 9” director has now revealed that the studio is, in fact, eager to make the film. As a matter of fact: “I”m the problem,” Blomkamp told Uproxx. “Fox, they would make it. Like, tomorrow. They would make it.” Sigourney's interested too! If it's more “District 9” and less “Elysium,” I'm all for this. My favorite franchise ever.

#2 “Crimson Peak” gets a trailer

Give it up for my No. 1 most-anticipated horror film of 2015. Oh yes, Tom Hiddleston, we will be yours.

#3 “Friday the 13th” reboot producer Brad Fuller spills details on the film's development

In an interview with Esquire published today, the producer (who also worked on the awful 2009 remake) says they're toying with Jason's backstory for the upcoming David Bruckner-directed reimagining, saying: “There”s always been this supernatural aspect to these movies. It defies logic that, you see Jason get killed in every movie, including ours, the 2009 one. And then he comes back and no one”s ever really investigated what that is. So that”s something that I think about a little bit. Like it is supernatural, but what is he? Those are the things that we”re toying with.” Or, you know, they could just not make this.

#4 Cinemax gets into the exorcism business

The premium network has ordered 10 episodes of “Outcast,” an “exorcism drama pilot” from “Walking Dead” executive producer Robert Kirkman and Chris Black (“Ugly Betty,” “Star Trek: Enterprise”). Adapted by Kirkman from his comic book of the same name, the series stars Patrick Fugit as Kyle Barnes, a young man who enlists the help of a Reverend (Philip Glenister) to discover why he's been plagued by demonic possession his entire life. God, I so know how he feels.

#5 Horror-comedy inventor Ryan Murphy releases first “Scream Queens” teaser

It'll burst your bubble.

#6 The CW's “iZombie” gets a poster

“Kicking ass and taking brains”? The CW marketing department has been working overtime!

#7 We may need to be excited for the “Lovecraftian” horror film “Spring”

According to my former Bloody-Disgusting editor Brad Miska, “Spring” is a “stunning… genre-defying supernatural love story.” I trust him! This trailer seems to confirm that Italy is terrifying. (Opens in theaters and on VOD March 20th.)

#8 Has the “Crow” remake found its new Eric Draven?

Following Luke Evans' departure from the Corin Hardy-directed (“The Hallow”) reimagining late last month, “The Crow” comic book creator James O'Barr says he's been talking to Sam Witwer, star of the Canadian “Being Human” series, about taking over the Draven role. I…wonder if the studio knows about this?

#9 Happy Valentine's Day, horror fanatics!

Uncle Frank Productions has come up with some very cute horror-themed V-Day cards. The Pennywise one (below) is my personal fave. Check out the rest here.

#10 “Helen Keller vs. Nightwolves” is an actual movie that exists

“She's a natural born Keller.” Believe it. Exclusive poster over at Bloody-Disgusting.