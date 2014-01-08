The Who documentary ‘Lambert & Stamp’ added to Sundance lineup

Hard to believe we’re just a week away from the Sundance Film Festival — I’m still getting to grips with the vast lineup. And it’s now one film larger: music-themed documentary “Lambert & Stamp” has been added to the Documentary Premieres section, bringing the total number of feature titles at the fest to a round 120.

Directed by James D. Cooper, the American doc is described as a “a crazy, chaotic gospel of chance,” in which “aspiring filmmakers Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert set out to search for a subject for their underground movie, leading them to discover, mentor, and manage the iconic band known as The Who and create rock ‘n’ roll history.”

The involvement of The Who is obviously the drawcard here. Might the legendary British rockers show up in Park City to accompany the premiere? It seems like the kind of surprise the festival might have up its sleeve.

Meanwhile, “Lambert & Stamp” is also the first film to be confirmed for the third annual edition of Sundance London — the three-day showcase of festival highlights on the film and music front that will take place in the UK capital from April 25-27.

Other titles to look out for in the Documentary Premieres section include Alex Gibney’s “Finding Fela” and Steve James’s Roger Ebert study “Life Itself.”

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26 in Park City.