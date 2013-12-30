The Winter Soldier gets his hands on Cap’s shield in ‘Captain America 2’ pics

(CBR) We”re starting to think Empire might be a branch of S.H.I.E.L.D. Just look at how many “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” exclusives the magazine has shown off recently: Last week, it unveiled the cover on the new issue, featuring stars Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, and now it has a quartet of new images on the site showcasing even more of the sequel”s stars.

The new batch of stills show Stan as the Winter Soldier wielding Cap”s shield, Evans as the title character in his new costume, Robert Redford”s Alexander Pierce talking to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) running. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the second Captain America movie will bow on April 4.