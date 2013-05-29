‘The Wolverine’ director James Mangold reveals more about Jean Grey’s role

At this point it’s no secret that Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) will be making an appearance in this summer’s Hugh Jackman reboot “The Wolverine.” What remains less clear is what role, exactly, the seemingly-deceased mutant will be playing in the story.

Director James Mangold sort of answers that question in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly (via the Playlist), in which he tells the magazine that Grey will be a “shadow presence” who “pops up to mock, comfort and advise Logan much as Number 6 tortured Gaius Baltar on ‘Battlestar Galactica.’” (Note: For further clarification on that rather-complex reference, go here.)

In addition to the Jean Grey discussion, Mangold also just-barely addresses that rumored post-credits scene with Professor X (Patrick Stewart?) that allegedly serves as a tie-in with Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” at first declining to broach the subject and then later brushing it off with, “It doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with what’s inside [‘The Wolverine’].” So, yeah, I guess that confirms it.

Thoughts on either of the above, “X-Men” fanatics? Sound off in the comments.