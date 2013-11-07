‘The Woman in Black’ sequel won’t feature Daniel Radcliffe

“The Woman in Black” is back, but this time Harry Potter won’t be around to stop her.

According to the film’s producers, “The Woman in Black: Angel of Death” has begun shooting in the U.K.

It’s the sequel to the 2012 film “The Woman in Black,” which starred “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe and became the most financially successful British horror film of all time.

Taking place 40 years after the events of the first film, “Angel” centers on a group of schoolchildren and their teachers who evacuated from London during the WWII Blitz and end up at the haunted Eel Marsh House.

It will star newcomer Phoebe Fox, Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse”), Helen McCrory (“Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows”) and Oaklee Pendergast (“The Impossible”).

Tom Harper is directing from a script by Jon Croker, based on an original story outline by “The Woman in Black” author Susan Hill.

The film started shooting this week at various locations in England and at Pinewood Studios.



Hammer — the first name in British horror — will produce Richard Jackson”s Talisman Films and in association with eOne. Roy Lee and Xavier Marchand will executive produce.

“We are thrilled to have assembled such a talented team for the next stage in The Woman In Black story with the amazing Tom Harper at the helm,” said Hammer CEO Simon Oakes in a press release.