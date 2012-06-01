The xx ready sophomore set ‘Coexist’

British trio the xx are ready to released their second album “Coexist” after a three-and-a-half year wait.

The new set is due to drop on Sept. 11 in the U.S., via Young Turks, which was also the label behind their Mercury Prize-winning self-titled debut.

Oliver Sim, Romy Madley Croft and Jamie Smith recorded “Coexist” out of their own studio in London, between November 2011 and just this past month. As previously reported, the xx have been previewing a lot of the new material during their shows and during festival appearances in May.

The xx have come a long way since quietly releasing their 2009 self-titled debut. Jamie Smith has worked on production efforts, including a full-length album featuring the late Gil Scott-Heron. They obviously helped to build their own studio, and worked gradually on their stage show, which went larger scale after the critical success of that first effort rocketed them into major events like Bonnaroo ‘Stateside and overseas.

The band is still adding tour dates, with some North American stops outlined below.

Here are the xx’s tour dates:

June

8 Traffic Festival, Turin, Italy

9 Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

15 Northside Festival, Aarhus, Denmark

16 Hultsfred Festival, Hultsfred, Sweden

22 Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

23 Southside Festival, Neuhausen, Germany

27 Hove Festival, Haervic, Norway

29 Main Square Festival, Arras, France

30 Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

July

4 Liquid Room, Tokyo, Japan

7 Heineken Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

14 Ilosaarirock Festival, Joensuu, Finland

23 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles CA, USA

25 Showbox At The Market, Seattle WA, USA

28 Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto ON, Canada

29 Metropolis Theatre, Montreal QC, Canada

31 Wilbur Theatre, Boston MA, USA

August

2 Terminal 5, New York NY, USA — on sale today, June 1

9 Terraneo Festival, Sibinek, Croatia

10 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary

11 La Route du Rock, St Pere, France

18 FM4 Frequency Festival, St Polten, Austria

19 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

31 Electric Picnic, Laois, Ireland

September

7 Bestival, Isle Of White, UK