The xx ready sophomore set ‘Coexist’

British trio the xx are ready to released their second album “Coexist” after a three-and-a-half year wait.
The new set is due to drop on Sept. 11 in the U.S., via Young Turks, which was also the label behind their Mercury Prize-winning self-titled debut.
Oliver Sim, Romy Madley Croft and Jamie Smith recorded “Coexist” out of their own studio in London, between November 2011 and just this past month. As previously reported, the xx have been previewing a lot of the new material during their shows and during festival appearances in May.
The xx have come a long way since quietly releasing their 2009 self-titled debut. Jamie Smith has worked on production efforts, including a full-length album featuring the late Gil Scott-Heron. They obviously helped to build their own studio, and worked gradually on their stage show, which went larger scale after the critical success of that first effort rocketed them into major events like Bonnaroo ‘Stateside and overseas.
The band is still adding tour dates, with some North American stops outlined below.
Here are the xx’s tour dates:
June
8 Traffic Festival, Turin, Italy
9 Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal
15 Northside Festival, Aarhus, Denmark
16 Hultsfred Festival, Hultsfred, Sweden
22 Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany
23 Southside Festival, Neuhausen, Germany
27 Hove Festival, Haervic, Norway
29 Main Square Festival, Arras, France
30 Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
July
4 Liquid Room, Tokyo, Japan
7 Heineken Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland
14 Ilosaarirock Festival, Joensuu, Finland
23 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles CA, USA
25 Showbox At The Market, Seattle WA, USA
28 Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto ON, Canada
29 Metropolis Theatre, Montreal QC, Canada
31 Wilbur Theatre, Boston MA, USA
August
2 Terminal 5, New York NY, USA — on sale today, June 1
9 Terraneo Festival, Sibinek, Croatia
10 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
11 La Route du Rock, St Pere, France
18 FM4 Frequency Festival, St Polten, Austria
19 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
31 Electric Picnic, Laois, Ireland
September
7 Bestival, Isle Of White, UK
Join The Discussion: Log In With