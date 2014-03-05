‘The Yellow King’ Theory Explains Everything About ‘True Detective’ Killer

'True Detective' ends its first season Sunday night at 9 on HBO, and the fans have been speculating wildly about how it will conclude, especially since this story and these characters won't continue into a second season.
The show has lent itself to wild fan theories analyzing every line of dialogue and every frame of footage, but we think this video does by far the best and most eye-opening job of making sense of the show and its mysteries so far.
stupid..
Wow…that was stupid and not funny at all. Thanks for wasting my interwebs on that.
agreed. Hope they didn’t spend too much time on that
please tell me it’s just over my head, because that was corny and just awful
I have yet to see anything on the “Riot” section of the site that was funny.
Alan, my man, I really hope you didn’t think this was funny…
The people who don’t laugh, those people are the punchline.
of course! how could i have been so blind??
Everything is falling into place. Mind: Blown.
It made me chuckle.
That was great. I hope time is a circle so I can experience watching that for the first time again.
At one minute or so it was amusing, at three minutes and 38 seconds it was simply stupid.
I actually LOVED this – gonna post it everywhere – fun.
That was a lot like a Saturday Night Live skit, where the concept is very funny for the first 20 seconds, then it is beaten to death over the course of another 3 to 9 minutes.
the writing is superb on true detective. the acting, truly amazing. My favorite scene of the finale was when rust spoke to marty about how he “wasn’t suppose to be here” and discussed what he went though while comatose. my favourite line ” It was a vague awareness in the dark, and I could feel my definitions, fading. And beneath that darkness…there was another kind. It was deeper, warm, like a substance.” This whole scene, I had to watch it a few times. truly matthew m. finest moment in acting in my opinion.
That was painfully bad. I really wish that I had not watched this terrible video.
That was painfully bad. I really wish that i had not watched this terrible video.
Yet you comment, jackass.
That is some dumb shit. Please beat yourself for being a corny idiot.
people like this dick dont know reason,just to make a joke about everything i supose.anyhow guess its his way off finding himself important.well thx you,but go play somwher else dressed up like a yellow king and leave ppl with bigger interests enjoy good work and think back about somthin wurthwhile watching.
This video was a miss. I agree the with the guy who likened it to most SNL sketches. Could be funny in principle, but not in execution.