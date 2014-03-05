‘The Yellow King’ Theory Explains Everything About ‘True Detective’ Killer

#HBO #True Detective
03.05.14

'True Detective' ends its first season Sunday night at 9 on HBO, and the fans have been speculating wildly about how it will conclude, especially since this story and these characters won't continue into a second season. 

The show has lent itself to wild fan theories analyzing every line of dialogue and every frame of footage, but we think this video does by far the best and most eye-opening job of making sense of the show and its mysteries so far.

