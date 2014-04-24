Theater actor Ray Fisher signs to play DC’s Cyborg in ‘Man Of Steel’ sequel

Zack Snyder is already hard at work on the “Man Of Steel” sequel that will also feature the introductions of a number of other heroes from the DC Universe, and word comes today that the character Cyborg will now play a part in the film.
Ray Fisher's name has been in play for the last month or so as one of the many names being considered for a key role in “Star Wars: Episode VII,” and while I'd never accuse Warner Bros. of intentionally hiring him just so Disney and Lucasfilm can't, it would seem that casting him as Cyborg would make it hard for him to also show up a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
So far, Fisher's got nothing we can point to on film as a calling card, but he's well-known as a theater performer, with his performance as Muhammad Ali in “Fetch Clay, Make Man” winning him a good deal of acclaim. It's always interesting to me when someone goes from being essentially unknown to suddenly being a hot commodity, before they've even had a film released. In this case, it seems like whoever represents FIsher has been getting him into rooms and that he's been impressing the people he's met.
I'm not sure how Cyborg will figure into the “Man Of Steel” sequel, but this speaks to the way Warner Bros. is trying to use this as the springboard to their larger comic book universe. It's sort of a bummer that instead of making this a sequel to the first film, it's going to become a franchise launch pad that also happens to include Superman. It's interesting that the first two Nolan films really dealt with the idea of escalation and how Batman's existence basically pushed more bad guys into existence. It almost feels like this sequel is going to cover some of that same thematic ground.
It's not a bad idea. After all, if we really did go through the events of the first film, it would change the world. No question about it. And if there were super-powered people in the world who had been hiding, who knows what would happen after Kal-El is revealed? There was a rumor earlier this year that Zack Snyder wanted to cast a black superhero, and it looks like that was correct. I'll be curious to see what role Cyborg plays in things, and how they're going to handle his design. One thing's for sure… this movie's getting crowded.
The untitled “Man Of Steel” sequel arrives in theaters May 6, 2016, starring Henry Cavill, Jesse Eisenberg, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, and Ben Affleck.
Jesus, I can’t imagine what this movie is going to look like at this point. It’s almost THIS CLOSE to being a Justice League film already.
It seems to be a Justice League movie but Snyder won’t admit it publicly.
I agree with you Drew, I hope they don’t short-change the development of Superman’s world in favor of tossing in all these characters. As it stands though, with casting announcement after casting announcement, it seems pretty certain that Supes will be shortchanged.
Cyborg could at least be tied into Lexcorp or Wayne Enterprises but how the heck are they going to tie Wonder Woman into this?
This is starting to get a real IRON MAN 2 vibe, and while I like that film more than most seem to, its handling of the buildup towards AVENGERS was – at best – clumsy, and it cluttered up what should have otherwise been a story about Tony Stark.
We should be getting a MAN OF STEEL 2 which has the time to explore the consequences of Superman’s actions in the first movie; by adding in Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Lex Luthor, and who knows how many other new characters (plus the other returning characters from the first MOS), it’s not hard to imagine Clark Kent’s story getting the short end of the stick, which is a little disappointing.
My suspicion: This WILL be Bats v Supes, but the other characters will be set up here. I have a strong suspicion that the ending will be a cliff hanger, perhaps with arrival of Darkseid, heralding in the JLA movie to follow. I can almost envision the final scene being the first time assembled team staring up at him and……. TO BE CONTINUED IN JLA!!!
Its still going to be about Superma, oops, sorry, Clark and Batman. The other characters will be the equivalent of sitcom guest stars.
So, we have THE female superhero of all time and now the first substantial African-American superhero debuting in a major summer blockbuster …as cameos.
In the year 2016.
Third and fourth tier to a Superma, er, Clark, who, we’re assured, ISN’T a hero yet and Ben Affleck.
Reach for the stars, kids.
And we know they’re just cameos because… Wait how do we know that again? And how is Superman not a hero yet?
Sometimes these impassioned critiques of something we barely know anything about are just baffling.
what do you mean first substantial African-American superhero. War Machine had big roles in Iron man 2 and Falcon had a large role in Captain America.
“And we know they’re just cameos because… Wait how do we know that again?”
When it was reported that Michael B. Jordan was supposedly meeting with the director for the part of Cyborg it was also reported that the part was for “one scene”. And when the director discussed the reasons why Batman entered early discussions for the film he suggested that one of the reasons was because since Zod was superhuman like Superman, having Superman go up against a very human opponent, like Batman, would be interesting. Which suggests to me that a superhuman like Wonder Woman (which its been reported she will be) doesn’t have much of a part to play.
“And how is Superman not a hero yet?”
One of the biggest counter arguments given in reply to criticism of MAN OF STEEL was that it was the first film and Clark wasn’t Superman yet. That he didn’t try to save more people and prevent more destruction because he hadn’t become a real superhero – He was still “learning”. We’d have to wait for future movies to see the “real” Superman.
“what do you mean first substantial African-American superhero.”
I meant a superhero that is not connected to another well known hero, like Blade is. One who has their own origin and can be introduced by themselves. Rhodes/War Machine doesn’t exist without Iron Man (at least, not in the movies) and BLADE was released at the end of August, it wasn’t marketed or distributed as a major summer blockbuster like an Iron Man film or MAN OF STEEL was.
You know what would be awesome? PUTTING SUPERMAN CHARACTERS IN YOUR SUPERMAN MOVIE. If you have to have a black superhero in it, how about maybe John Henry Irons? Since he’s actually involved in the Superman comics? It’s not like anyone saw that shitty Shaq movie anyway.
Cyborg has appeared in the Superman comics many times.
Surely this can have nothing to do with a certain studio note along the lines of: “Captain America had a black sidekick – that was great! Audiences lapped it up! They’re printing money over there! We need a black sidekick in ours, too!”
Too cynical?