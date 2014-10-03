Theater owners decry ‘Interstellar’ 35mm rollout as Tarantino calls them ‘barbarians’

In 1999, George Lucas's “The Phantom Menace” sent studios and theater owners into a tizzy. Along with the standard film prints, Lucasfilm rolled out a select number of “digital projection” test screenings for the latest “Star Wars” installment. The New York Times reported on the awestruck audiences, a mix of film enthusiasts, technophiles, and “Star Wars” geeks. One 17-year-old exclaimed, “All my friends who've seen it before are coming to see it again in 'dij','' – oh, kids and their slang! – ''It's 30 times better this way.'' Even the projectionist at the test screening's New Jersey theater agreed. “Film is wonderful. It's done tremendous things for us over the last 75 to 100 years. But another way is here. You're watching history.''
15 years later, the revolution continues – in reverse. And it's getting ugly. Can anyone save film projection?
Much to the dismay of converted theater owners, many of Hollywood's premiere directors are fighting the fight. This past Wednesday, Paramount and Warner Bros. announced that theaters that could still project 35mm and 70mm film would receive prints of Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar” two days early, on Nov. 5, including 41 IMAX locations. The incentive is driving a few theaters “backwards”: IMAX will reportedly install a 15perf/70mm film projection system inside the company”s flagship TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood, CA just to play the film in Nolan's preferred format.
Theater owners aren't thrilled.
“This devalues what we've done,” Joe Paletta, CEO and founder of Spotlight Theatres, told The Hollywood Reporter. Paletta's small Georgia chain went all-digital years ago. Reverting isn't an option. “I can't afford to get the projectors out of the warehouse for two days, and I don't even have anyone to operate them.” Byron Berkley, CEO of Foothills Cinemas in Texas, echoes the point to THR: “It makes no sense to step back in time.”
The digital conversion goes back to those “Phantom Menace” days, but James Cameron gave the movement a swift kick in the ass when he urged theater owners to accommodate 3-D and his event film “Avatar.” In a 2008 interview with Variety, Cameron traces a line through the rapid evolution of digital projection, giving himself a fair pat on the back for making it happen. “D-cinema is riding 3-D to market. And that”s because audiences are seeing something they like and are demonstrating a willingness to pay more for it,” he told them.
Like 3-D, the marketing wizards behind “Interstellar” are embracing film projection as a selling point. The most recent trailer for Nolan's space odyssey trumpeted the 35mm and 70mm release above its proper release date. If 3-D was a future-of-cinema hook for James Cameron's “Avatar,” boasting about film projection gives Nolan's film classicist value. Whether means anything to young audiences, Hollywood's main target, could be a major factor for film's future.
The tiff comes down to art and commerce – a balance that directors hate to admit exists, studios occasionally embrace, and theater owners rarely give a damn about. In his efforts to preserve film, Nolan has appealed to all three tastes. He's an artist first, believing in the beauty of film and its grainy imperfections, but there are technical reasons, money reasons, that film still makes sense. As he told the DGA in 2012:
“For the last 10 years, I've felt increasing pressure to stop shooting film and start shooting video, but I've never understood why. It's cheaper to work on film, it's far better looking, it”s the technology that's been known and understood for a hundred years, and it's extremely reliable. I think, truthfully, it boils down to the economic interest of manufacturers and [a production] industry that makes more money through change rather than through maintaining the status quo. We save a lot of money shooting on film and projecting film and not doing digital intermediates. In fact, I've never done a digital intermediate. Photochemically, you can time film with a good timer in three or four passes, which takes about 12 to 14 hours as opposed to seven or eight weeks in a DI suite. That”s the way everyone was doing it 10 years ago, and I've just carried on making films in the way that works best and waiting until there”s a good reason to change. But I haven't seen that reason yet.”
With his recent self-promotion to programmer of Los Angeles's New Beverly Cinema, Quentin Tarantino has become an even greater ally in the quest to preserve film projection. Speaking to KCRW's The Treatment this week, the “Django Unchained” director made a case for film. Shooting on film is one thing – Tarantino's mantra: “If I can't shoot on film I'll stop making movies” – but projection is equally important, the director comparing the colors of digital video to classic Technicolor IB prints, where dye had been physically added to film (Tarantino mentions that director Roland Emmerich is one of the few who tried and failed to revive the process). He gets a little poetic: “Digital video … is a technology to watch the movie. You can't open up an old video cassette, hold it to the light and see the picture. You need a decoding machine to watch this technology. You can take a film strip and hold it to the light and see the picture […] Part of the magic of movies is that you think you're looking at moving pictures and you're not looking at moving pictures. There are never moving pictures in movies. There are still frames.”
Ultimately, Tarantino is pessimistic about film's future: “If we're acquiescing to digital projection, we've already ceded too much ground to the barbarians. The fight is lost if all we have is digital, DCP presentations. To me that's just television in public.”
In 2011, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” attempted a similar stunt, luring eager audiences with film tech promises by staging an early, limited release on IMAX screens. The pre-emptive run earned $12.8 million in only 425 locations. IMAX made up only 9% of “Ghost Protocol” theaters, but wound up accounting for 23% of the film's box office $209.4 million domestic total.
Of the select theaters getting “Interstellar” earlier, 189 locations will play 35mm prints, while 10 will play 70mm prints. The 41 IMAX theaters will play enhanced 70mm prints.
“Interstellar” opens wide Nov. 7
Nolan and company are fighting a losing battle. Just ignore them and they’ll either convert, or go away.
Ignore them and they’ll go away? You almost sound bitter about this.
So, because of the lowest common denominator, EVERYBODY should be subjected to an inferior presentation?
I think they should create a hybrid projection system that can play both 35mm and DCP.
Paul Thomas Anderson did it first and for a worthy cause.
And, if anybody got to see THE MASTER in 70mm they would see definitive proof that DCP can’t hold a candle to film.
Tarantino was on KCRW’s The Treatment, not The Business. Two different shows.
Digital doesn’t degrade and it’s easier to run, make, edit, correct, etc… but digital will NEVER look better than film.
The best analog is ALWAYS better than the best digital.
It’s just fact.
The first time you watch an analog film print, is the very highest definition, the very best fidelity, you will ever see than film in.
Of course, the people who see it in the show after you will see a slightly lesser version. And then by the time a month and a half is up, that print looks like crap.
It’s the same with vinyl. Analog is better. And if you take care of it and preserve it, you can make analog last for a long time.
Do you people not understand what digital music and digital movies are?
They’re Applebees.
Now, when you’re hungry, an Applebees will do in a pinch. And you know you can step into an Applebees in Lawrenceville, GA, eat a meal, then fly to the Pacific Northwest, drive to Bellevue, WA, and eat the exact same meal… it will be and smell and taste exactly the same.
It won’t have much soul. It will never be the best food you eat.
It will simply be satisfactory.
I’m not sorry if I sound like a snob, but I’m tired of satisfactory. I want the best.
Projection is the best. Film is the best. Vinyl is the best.
Analog is THE BEST.
Three cheers to those who demand the best and don’t settle for Applebees.
Digital is not done expanding its capabilities. Digital has the capacity to exceed film in resolution, fine detail, fidelity, dynamic range, and will be able to display all colors without degradation. Different engineers are arriving at how to do this with different methods at different times for different companies. Change comes swiftly with digital. Ever three to five years an upgrade, breakthrough, or innovation comes along.
The filmmakers who are fighting this are resentful of this change.
We are light years away from the days where digital was overly sharp video with lower resolution and color fidelity than film.
Everything is blending and bending. This should enable independent filmmakers and those at the studio level to have movies that do not have a quality gap between them.
Thanks for the shout out to my hometown of Lawrenceville that caused one of my Google Alerts to pick up this link. That Applebee’s really is awesome.
‘Of course, the people who see it in the show after you will see a slightly lesser version. And then by the time a month and a half is up, that print looks like crap. ‘ Only if the projectionist doesn’t know what they’re doing. Before my theatre was forced to go digital, I took pride in sending a print off after its run with no more scratches or crinkles than it came with. Barring an unlucky accident (film does have a way of getting itself into trouble), a well-maintained projector operated by a careful technician will not significantly diminish the quality of a print.
In Nolan We Trust!
Please and kindly correct me if I’m wrong, but…
Point 1: Nolan shoots on IMAX because they give him the free film and free equipment rental to do it. It’s not love of IMAX, but of practicality. IMAX in turn promises to spend a quidrilliongillion dollars promoting the film in IMAX. Both sides win. This is an assumption on my part, I do not know the details of their deals.
Point 2: IMAX used to be the only real game in town but have been losing more and more market share to rival PLF (Premium Large Format) like Regal’s RPX, Cinemark’s XD eXtreme Digital, and whatever brand AMC has slapped on their version of the same tuna fish. Therefore they work this deal that gets their screens an early release knowing they kept a lot of their 70 mm machines mothballed next to their new digital ones.
They say it’s about creativity. As usual it’s about profit, and making it before your competitor has a chance so you can rub their noses in your money.
XD can go screw itself. A great IMAX theater was lost in Los Angeles because of those.
Point 1: No. It has never even been intimated that Nolan receives “free film and equipment rental”. Where int the world would you get such a ridiculous idea?
It makes no monetary sense to try to hold on to a format that most are abandoning. So, yes, it is about the “creativity”. He likes filming in IMAX. I can tell you the clarity and resolution is AMAZING. Watch Catching Fire on blu-ray. You should be able to see the difference.
I prefer the look of film as SHOOTING format. That said, I don’t give a damn about projection format. Cinematic qualities are still cinematic qualities after a D.I. ..
I also prefer film as a shooting format (though I think digital has many great strides there in the last few years, and with the right camera and crew the difference doesn’t have to be big), but I actually do have a preference in the projection format. And when it comes to digital projection vs. standard 35 mm, I much prefer digital, and I understand why some theater owners are upset by Nolan’s demand.
I saw Inherent Vice last night on 35mm at NYFF last night, and was reminded of my dislike of 35mm projection. Comparing the presentation quality of the same NYFF trailer footage included with both showings and the movie itself to Mr Turner (which I saw on digital at NYFF in the same theater the night before) I found 35mm to have a somewhat blurry and muddy look, and scratches and burns in the print were minor distractions that I had been happy to forget about as almost all regular showings I’ve been to since 2013 have been digital.
That’s not to say all film projection formats are bad. I do think 70mm IMAX is stunning but sadly that format, even more than 35mm, seems done for, and I don’t have much experience with regular 70mm film but am now planning on seeing Interstellar that way due to the early release (was originally thinking about seeing it in Digital IMAX, but I would like to go Wed evening).
Fine detail, sharp focus, are not the Holy Grail od filmmaking. In fact, dij looks lifeless and cold because of the inability of dij to present life as the eye sees it and knows believes it to be. It’s ok squeezed into a small space. But who wants to watch movies on a laptop? Not serious cinephiles (or even your average kid with half-a-brain.) Like chalk and cheese; ebooks and hardbound books on high quality paper; what have you…Life is too short for second rate throwaway art.
So theater owners are in a tizzy because about 250 theaters will get to show 1 movie, on 2 weeknights, before it rolls out to ~3,000 other screens. I’m sure that will LITERALLY take HUNDREDS of dollars out of their pockets!
What a bunch of WATBs.
That’s what I was thinking. The whole reason for digital distribution in the first place was because so much cheaper, so they aren’t losing money, and 99% of the population won’t care and will just pay to see it at their local multiplex. What are they whining about?
The internet and television are full of garbage quality, compressed, washed out rubbish looking images, then we go to the theater and that looks like rubbish too, but better rubbish. Relatively speaking, we think the theater looks great because it’s not compressed junk that you stream from the internet. However, true 70mm IMAX projection is what I consider to be a “perfect picture”. It’s pleasing to look at, the colors are rich, the resolution is unmatched. I feel cheated when I see a movie projected digitally. I hope Christopher Nolan and Tarantino keep up the good fight. It’ll be sad if film is ever gone in movies and tv. So many shows and movies look like crap now.
I just watched ‘Behind The Candelabra’ and although I thought it was well-conceived with great acting, my main criticism of the movie was how terrible it looked. Very muddy and yellow. I don’t know if the movie was cc’d to look that way, but it makes no sense that they shot a period (70’s) movie on a RED camera when the native image from 35mm film would have been ideal for the story. I don’t get it. The same with Fincher’s last few films; very ugly looking, flat, and boring. Many regard Roger Deakins as one of the greatest DP’s in the industry, but Skyfall looked like shit too. Digital movies just generally look bad.
It’s hard for a movie lover to not resent the switch to digital with so many terrible looking movies coming out. I think film is (obviously) superior, but this is an issue of cost, not aesthetics.
Will nostalgia prove to be a money maker. I think not. When I tested the 35mm today it looked like, well, what everyone thinks it might look like. Crap. Wait until Friday and see it without jitter and weave and in perfect focus with exact colors set by the $13,000 color meter that digital has to use to set the color files correctly. Or,
if you can squint your eyes through an entire movie THAT might improve the 35mm presentation.
Nolan, you have to do it a month early instead of just two days. If I was a director, I would have my 35mm verions out a month before the digital releases.
What are the talking about? How is this going to damage digital distribution in any fashion? How could it possibly? The number of prints for this will pretty much be miniscule! I’d pay significantly more for the chances to see most things in 35mm. The entire reason for the changeover to digital distribution in the first place was the cost anyway, wasn’t it?
“I can’t afford to dig the projectors out and don’t have anyone to operate them.”
Gee, you mean that as is always the case, once new technology came along, everything which was old was just dumped and all of the people who know how to operate it because they’d been doing the job for decades were fired? Well, imagine that!
That said, and I’d love nothing better than to be wrong, this sounds like necrophilia. Nolan, Spielberg, Tarantino, these guys might be able shoot film with their clout, but the notion that they can secure its future is sadly foolish, I think. Vinyl can have a market, however small, because it goes to consumers. Film has no such luxury, and already at least one studio has stopped producing prints altogether. The cost issue will win out, and 99% of average filmgoers can’t perceive the aesthetic difference and wouldn’t care if they could, and certainly wouldn’t pay more to see film prints. Even IMAX are dumping their 15/70 systems for the laser projection. I think it’s all over but the crying. Personally, it makes me less inclined to go to the movies anymore, especially with most hteaters at 2K, which isn’t much more than Blu anyway (though my home theater system, such as it is, is crap), and even many of the criticisms being thrown at digital are likely to be solvable with time. It’s amazing how far its come in so short a span. DCPs don’t scratch or age either, and they cut out the middleman where there are foolish projectionists. Personally, I’ll happily pay more. I drove out a local art house which had a 35mm print of [i]Seven Samurai[/i]. I of course found the experience to be magical, and loved the nicks and scratches, but that’s nostalgia. Nostalgia isn’t going to pay anyone’s bills, and our love of the “magic of movies” from the past isn’t going to stop the march of progress. I’d love to be wrong, but Kodak are only still around at all right now by the grace of handful of filmmakers, and they don’t have much more time, I fear. This “debate” is over and film is done. Like I said, I’d like nothing better than to be wrong :(.
Incidentally, is there a list of where this is showing in 35mm and 70mm? I’ll certainly pay the premium for it.
I get the 35MM analog film argument, but not for this sci-fi film! Just saw it and it was a MAJOR distraction to see vertical scratches, dust particles and stuck hair/fibers living on the side of the frame for half the movie. OK for some retro, stylized Tarantino-type film. But for Interstellar – boo hiss. The Arclight had the sense to give a FREE PASS to everyone as we left after the film. Even they knew how bad it was.
I collect 35 mm feature films, trailers (anything I can get my hands on) as all of it is going away. I don’t care whether the quality is better on 35mm, 70mm or digital, I care about preserving the history of an industry built upon the hands-on approach to creating a film from the beginning to the very end (film development). Every frame is something of a miracle. Advances in technology is setting back in many areas and not necessarily bringing us any closer to perfection.