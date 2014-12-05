There’s something strange about the ‘Doctor Strange’ title card

Yesterday, so much superhero news broke, it was like giant waves crushing fans against the rocks. And we loved it. From Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool to Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, superhero fans were drowning in riches.

With so many properties competing for the hearts and wallets of consumers, speed is key. But in the race of one-upmanship, sometimes people get sloppy. As was the case with Marvel yesterday. To accompany the Cumberbatch furor, Marvel used the title card for “Doctor Strange” that was first shown at the Marvel Event™ back in October.

Wait a minute. What the devil is that? A smudge?

No. Not a smudge. Time to break out the NitPick equipment! ENHANCE!

Someone tried to erase the release date of November 4, 2016 from the image. But why? Boring answer? Probably just for the sake of uniformity, since the official press statement still has the same date for theatrical release. Fun conspiracy answer? Maybe Marvel isn”t 100% certain they can pull off the Sorcerer Supreme in time.

Either way, “Create New Layer” is your friend, guys.

