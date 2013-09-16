New ‘Arrow’ Season 2 posters may cause extreme body insecurity, horniness

Photoshopped or not Photoshopped, the cast members of “Arrow” all have way better bodies than you do (probably), and to prove it the CW has put out a series of blatantly homoerotic character posters for the new season that are clearly designed to cause one or more of the following symptoms in those viewing them:

1. Severe body anxiety, accompanied by crushing loss of self-esteem

2. General horniness

3. Nipple-play fantasies involving Stephen Amell

4. Accelerated desire to visit a tanning salon and/or work out and/or Photoshop your face onto Colton Haynes’ body

5. A sudden and inexplicable urge to watch “Arrow”

