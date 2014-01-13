These Childhood Cartoons Get Deliciously Dark Sequel Art

01.13.14

As kids, our cartoon heroes can do no wrong. Whether or not their actions are illogical, or any sense of foreboding dystopian society lurking beneath the surface is easily glossed over in our innocent minds. But revisiting those childhood staples can lead to some horrifying realizations. Why was Penny – a child – responsible for her bumbling Uncle Gadget? What kind of childhood did Christopher Robin have is all his friends were imaginary? Just where DID Scrooge McDuck get all that money?

Enter French artist, Sarrailh Sylvain. Using a one-sheet poster style, they look beneath the surface at the adult themes lurking in the background of pop culture. And what they found was awesome!

Around The Web

TAGSbadass cartoonsdark cartoonsdark kids charactersFAN ARTfanartSylvain Sarrailh

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP