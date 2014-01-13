These Childhood Cartoons Get Deliciously Dark Sequel Art

As kids, our cartoon heroes can do no wrong. Whether or not their actions are illogical, or any sense of foreboding dystopian society lurking beneath the surface is easily glossed over in our innocent minds. But revisiting those childhood staples can lead to some horrifying realizations. Why was Penny – a child – responsible for her bumbling Uncle Gadget? What kind of childhood did Christopher Robin have is all his friends were imaginary? Just where DID Scrooge McDuck get all that money?

Enter French artist, Sarrailh Sylvain. Using a one-sheet poster style, they look beneath the surface at the adult themes lurking in the background of pop culture. And what they found was awesome!