How do you even figure out you have skills like this? Well however they did it, the Bottle Boys have a delightful way of keeping the Internet amused. Using nothing but their mouths and a bunch of empty beer bottles, they can recreate just about any song you care to hear. For example, the classic hit about paternity by Michael Jackson, 'Billie Jean.'

Quick, everyone chug a six-pack and let's try to replicate this before the buzz wears off!