These Russian Women Have Perfected Twerking

You thought twerking was over. You thought it couldn't possibly come back. You underestimated Russia and its tenacious, booty-shorted people.
The country that gave you Valentina Tereshkova and Olga Korbut now gives you these extraordinary women. What can we say to them? Thank you, I guess. Thank you for everything.
dear god somebody has to give these ladies props.they are badass I was ready to watch women to grading them selfs and get upset with it however that is not how I got this was pure talent I’m amazed and stunned. Badass I watched it for 5 times
Omg these girls know how to work it i mean damn I had to watch this a few times myself and whoever said white girls dont have no rhythm cause these girl surely are some bad ass chicks
Don’t judge me. I don’t have to explain myself to any of you.
CONCUR with heather. If this is debauchery bring it on. These girls Rock! Too the detractors – Rape, Pregnancy, Etc occurs in un-educated areas that repress sexual expression. Think Taliban with their strict morals of throwing acid on young women and preventing education, Think stupid catholic resistance to allowing condoms. God made (deliberately derogatory terminology) cunts lets appreciate, respect and above all else – unless your stupid – enjoy them. Not saying cast out family concepts of child rearing and all the difficulties that entails… just wake up girls are beautiful and under valued as performers expressing their sexuality and as intellectual contributors to society. I for one happily consider my female my equal and wonder how we would get by without their love sexuality and support. What the f would we fight for?
Will you had me until “intellectual contributors” Cleaning up twerking’s a lot of thangs, but “i c” isn’t one of them
hope they bringing it yo international dancehall queen competition in jamaica august 2nd 2014 !
well, they really look like russian girls …i can only dream this video with brazilian girls.. oh yeah
At least now we can prove when they come to America and end up on the pole they can’t claim they were nuclear physicists…
hahahahahaahhaah to be able to twerk you got to have ass and there twerking with imagination
I know right! I have one word for these girls- SQUATS!!
I think they have perfect asses no one wants to see cellulite covered fat jiggling, they have perfectly shaped round bums…. fk I hate fat women.
Olga Korbut was actually from a part of the Soviet Union that is now Belarus. She was a Soviet but not a Russian.
That song got annoying after about a minute. Over six minutes of it is way too much.
Had my complete interest. I am so old, I didn’t realize women could do this.
I’m really not that old, I’d just like to see what else they can do!
Their dad’s should be very proud
There’s only one career this training is good for.. LOL!