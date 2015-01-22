Another ‘Blob’ movie is coming! 6 more horror films with multiple remakes

Because we were obviously in desperate need of a new “Blob” movie, cinematic auteur Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) has signed on to helm yet another remake of the 1958 drive-in classic, which was previously remade in 1988 by director Chuck Russell. Kevin Dillon starring vehicles were all the rage back then, obvs.

Did we ask for this? I don't know, I think I'm good honestly. But since it's happening and there's pretty much nothing we can do about it, take a trip back with me as I revisit a few more horror films Hollywood just couldn't keep their hands off of – and judge which of the versions is the best.

“King Kong”

The 1933 classic was first remade in 1976 with Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges, who starred opposite the robotic ape from the Universal Studios tram ride. Nearly 30 years later Peter Jackson decided to remake it as an epic three-hour film, because he's Peter Jackson and he does what he wants.

Best version: 1933. The original Kong may be a dated stop-motion creation, but he has the most heart.

“The Thing”

1951's “The Thing from Another World” got a superior remake from John Carpenter in 1982, which then spawned a 2011 “prequel”…which just so happened to be called “The Thing.” And still nobody saw it.

Best version: 1982. The original is a midnight-movie classic, but the effects wizardry in Carpenter's remake puts it over the top.

“The Mystery of the Wax Museum”/”House of Wax”

The 1933 film was remade as 1953's “House of Wax” starring Vincent Price, which itself spawned a 2005 remake starring Paris Hilton's death scene.

Best version: 1953. Never underestimate Vincent Price's ghastly diction.

“Carrie”

Hard to believe, but not one but two filmmakers tried to follow up perfection by remaking Brian De Palma's 1976 horror classic “Carrie” – David Carson in 2002 starring Angela Bettis and Patricia Clarkson (technically a “backdoor pilot” for NBC) and Kimberly Peirce in 2013 with Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

Best version: 1976. All hail the split-screen.

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

While 1993's “Body Snatchers” and 2007's “The Invasion” were technically billed as “adaptations” of Jack Finney's original novel, I'm going to go ahead and count them because – let's face it – they never would have been made if the 1956 and 1978 films hadn't become so iconic in the first place.

Best version: 1978. Don Siegel's 1956 film has more than its share of admirers, but I refuse to rank it higher than anything starring Veronica Cartwright.

“Night of the Living Dead”

Tom Savini's not-bad 1990 remake of George A. Romero's zombie classic was followed up by 2006's “Night of the Living Dead 3D” starring Sid Haig, which you just found out existed.

Best version: 1968. Still the best, never to be bettered.