Things get gross in the ‘Hemlock Grove’ season 2 trailer

Netflix has debuted the bloody red-band trailer for the second season of “Hemlock Grove,” the Eli Roth-produced horror series based on Brian McGreevy”s 2012 debut novel. Needless to say, the trailer isn”t safe for work.

A supernatural thriller that explores the strange happenings in a small Pennsylvania town, “Hemlock Grove” focuses on the unlikely friendship between the founding family”s young heir Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård) and gypsy newcomer Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron), each of whom harbors a monstrous secret.

Season two continues with the town coming to grips with the shocking massacre incurred by one of its deadliest creatures. Roman and Peter are now faced with new responsibilities and the realities that come with adulthood. Roman”s relationship with his mother (Famke Janssen) is all but dead as he struggles with his unwanted Upir birthright and the disappearance of his sister, Shelley (Madeleine Martin). Peter moves in with Destiny (Tiio Horn) and is forced to get a job after his mother is sent away. Meanwhile, in search of a new life, newcomer Miranda Cates (Madeline Brewer), embarks on Hemlock Grove with an unknowingly profound effect on Peter and Roman. And Norman (Dougrey Scott), still reeling from the loss of his family, must face the harsh truths that are uncovered about those he still loves.

The 10-episode second season will be available beginning July 11.