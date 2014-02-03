This 2014 Movie Poster Trend Is Accidentally Freaking Us Out

Ever since ‘The Blair Witch Project’ introduced a whole generation to shaky cam pseudo-documentaries, there’s been something vaguely unsettling about characters facing away from the camera. Even fifteen years (!) out, trying to stare at this image elicits a reaction from fear to straight up panic.

So is Hollywood actively seeking to give movie goers the heebie-jeebies in 2014? Just imagine seeing these posters lined up one after the other and be the judge.



#1 – So Cap, what are we looking at?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

#2 – Seriously guys what are we staring at? Is it the water?

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

#3 – Ha ha! Very funny. Time to turn around guys. It’s the water isn’t it? Answer me.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures





#4 – Come on, joke’s over. You’re starting to freak me out.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

#5 – Dude, seriously. The TV isn’t even on. What do you mean ‘Yes it is.’?

Image Credit: Brillen Entertainment



#6 – Oh God, they even got Paddington. This is not okay.

Image Credit: Studio Canal

#7 – Even the buildings won’t look at us!

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

#8 – That’s it. Sleeping with the lights on forever. Thanks Hollywood.