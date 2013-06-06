This amazing Russian dancing boy deserves all the Gifs

06.06.13 5 years ago

If ever there has existed a human being who deserves a ton of Gifs made in his honor, it’s this little Russian boy who was videotaped dancing his heart out at a night club. Take a minute to watch the pint-sized dude go for it and tell me he doesn’t make you want to have children, or if you already have children, to trade your children in for cooler, more rhythmic children who wear sunglasses at night.

I have done you the enormous favor of Gif-ing our dancing friend up! You can thank me by giving me your first born, as long as he’s as cool as this kid.

(Video via Gawker)

