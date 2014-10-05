‘Better Call Saul’ has an earwormy new theme song and music video

“Better Call Saul”? You're gonna be humming that line all week long, my friends.

A theme song and accompanying music video for the forthcoming “Breaking Bad” spinoff have been unveiled, and in it we're treated to the troublingly catchy chorus of “Saul, Saul, You Better Call Saul/He'll fight for your rights when your back's to the wall/Stick it to the Man/Justice for All/You Better call Saul.” Seriously you guys, it won't leave my brain. Join me.

Performed by country artist Junior Brown, the song and video evoke “Negro y Azul: The Ballad of Heisenberg,” the Narcocorrido tune that opened episode seven of “Breaking Bad” Season 2 (thanks to Rolling Stone for the reminder). Though the rockabilly-esque “Better Call Saul” is sonically different, its lyrics similarly (maybe?) seem to contain references to the show's plot, with lines like, “Your husband disappeared in a most convenient way/Now your troubles are gone/His insurance will surely pay/You get to the bank but the cops say 'Whoa!'/Who you gonna dial when they lock you down low?” Then again, that's all speculative at this point.

Speaking of the show itself, we get just a few brief glimpses of actual footage, with the majority of the video taking place on a soundstage crowded with inflatable wind dancers and TV-carting spokesmodels. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Better Call Saul” is slated to premiere in February.