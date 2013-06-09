Heartbreaking reunion photo of the “Boy Meets World” surfaces, proves that even TV characters age

06.09.13 5 years ago 41 Comments

My high school reunion is coming up in a year, and I don’t think I can go, because I’m not married to a prince or an astronaut. Also, the idea of making small talk with a bunch of people I could easily just stalk on Facebook from the comfort of my own home doesn’t really sound super appealing. However, if I had been invited to the “Boy Meets World” reunion that took place this weekend at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, I would have made the trip in a heartbeat.

And I would have ended up so incredibly heartbroken. It would have crushed me to see that Rider Strong is capable of growing a beard now, and Ben Savage doesn’t carry around a backpack at all times, and Danielle Fishel apparently has an entirely new face.

Speaking of Ben and Danielle — I mean, Cory and Topanga — the two recently reprised their legendary (yes, I stand by that term) roles for a Disney Channel pilot called “Girl Meets World,” which sees the pair raising a 13-year-old daughter named Riley. I bet Riley will eventually grow up, too, and will break a whole new set of hearts belonging to wide-eyed innocents who assumed TV characters all stayed young forever.

Update: Turns out that is not Topanga in the photo! It’s a totally different person. Which is why she looks like a totally different person.

Around The Web

TAGSben savageBoy Meets WorldDANIELLE FISHELgirl meets worldRIDER STRONG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP