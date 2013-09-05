Watch: This ‘Breaking Bad’ musical totally rules

#Breaking Bad
09.05.13 5 years ago

Do you have an hour to kill? (You do? Oh man, let’s trade days.) Then you should probably spend it watching this wonderful “Breaking Bad” musical called “Walter White and the Amazing Blue Crystal Meth.” Which is, of course, a play on “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” but with fewer Jews and a few more amphetamines.

The play will take you through the first 5 seasons of “Breaking Bad,” which means it doubles as a nice little refresher. Also? How totally adorable is the kid who plays Jesse Pinkman?

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADMusicalWalter White and the Amazing Blue Crystal Meth

