This hilarious ‘Gravity’ remake starring two foul-mouthed cats is a must-watch

You know when you make up funny cartoon voices for your animals, and then have them “say” a bunch of silly things out loud just to amuse yourself? Yes? Really? Man, that's actually pretty weird and not something I would personally ever do (ahem). But hey, if you're into that sort of thing, here is an actually quite hilarious spoof of “Gravity” starring two extremely cynical talking space cats, who have actually seen the movie “Gravity” and came away from the experience feeling it was a tad bit overblown. Until, that is, the same exact shit happens to them, albeit with way worse special effects and way more cursing.

