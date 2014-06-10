This Is Not A Drill, Hugh Jackman Just Shaved His Head

Well if you ever wanted to know what Wolverine would look like without his trademark mutton chops, today is your lucky day. Hugh Jackman recently showed off his new look on Instagram.

Playing the role of Blackbeard in Joe Wright's adaptation of 'Pan,' meant Jackman had to shave his luscious locks. Whether because Wright's Blackbeard is bald or because historically bewigged men of high fashion kept their natural locks shorn to cut back on lice infestations remains to be seen.

What doesn't remain to be seen however, is Hugh Jackman's hair.