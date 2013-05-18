This just in: Will Ferrell and Steve Carell deliver more laughs in new ‘Anchorman 2’ teaser

05.18.13 5 years ago

Ladies and gentlemen, can I please have your attention? I’ve just been handed an urgent and horrifying news story. I need all of you to stop what you’re doing and listen.

That’s right: A new “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” teaser trailer is here. While it still doesn’t show any footage from the actual film, fans will be glad to reunite with the Channel 4 news team. Like the initial teaser, hilarious stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, and David Koechner improv little in-character one-liners until Carell’s doltish Brick Tamland once again ruins everything. 

The teaser closes with Ron Burgundy’s immortal send-off, involving the word “classy,” followed by a reprisal of the original film’s signature song, Friends of Distinction’s very distinctive 1969 hit “Grazing in the Grass.”

Watch it here:

The long-awaited sequel also stars Christina Applegate,Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, and Chris Parnell, plus a slew of notable cameos from the likes of Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, John C. Reilly, Kanye West, and just about everyone else in Hollywood.

“Anchorman 2” opens December 20.

