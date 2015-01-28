“Key & Peele” debuts a Super Bowl special this Friday, but before that, lay eyes on this clip from the two sketch gods regarding “East West Bowl 3: Pro Edition.” It starts off silly, then gets hilarious, then gets sillier, and then becomes astounding. Prepare yourselves for hard laughs and a dynamite conclusion.
This ‘Key & Peele’ East-West Bowl Sketch is Unbelievable
Louis VIrtel 01.28.15 4 years ago
