This ‘Key & Peele’ East-West Bowl Sketch is Unbelievable

#Key and Peele #Comedy Central
01.28.15 4 years ago

“Key & Peele” debuts a Super Bowl special this Friday, but before that, lay eyes on this clip from the two sketch gods regarding “East West Bowl 3: Pro Edition.” It starts off silly, then gets hilarious, then gets sillier, and then becomes astounding. Prepare yourselves for hard laughs and a dynamite conclusion.

TOPICS#Key and Peele#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALJORDAN PEELEKEEGAN-MICHAEL KEYKEY & PEELE

