Have you noticed how many movies feature scenes in bright red dance clubs? It's not just “Saturday Night Fever.” “Star Wars” counts too.

Check out “Hell's Club,” an amazing mashup of movie scenes featuring red-lit nightclubs. You'll scream when Tony Monero gives Anakin Skywalker the once-over.

Finally, a place where “Scarface” psychopaths and “A Night at the Roxbury” dorks can bop together in peace.