This one-legged amputee has won Halloween with his flamingo costume

10.22.13 5 years ago

Josh Sundquist is a Paralympic ski racer who has clearly learned to make the best out of having only one leg — especially when it comes to creative Halloween costumes. In the past, he’s been a peg-legged pirate, and a gingerbread man with an eaten-off leg, but this year’s ensemble takes the cake.

Check out Josh’s amazing upside-down flamingo:

Coolest costume ever, at least until his arms get tired.

(via Deadspin)

