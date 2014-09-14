Even though “Orange is the New Black” is a show about women in prison and certainly has its share of heavy moments, watching it can also sometimes feel like hanging out with a group of lively, damaged but ultimately lovable friends who are really fun to hang out with at parties. Which is sort of what “The Golden Girls” felt/feels like, I think, to its hardcore fans (perhaps with a little less emphasis on the “damaged” part). So, you know, this mashup totally makes sense actually! Now how about an “OITNB” spinoff starring Frieda, Irma, Taslitz and Sister Jane? It's time, people.
This ‘Orange Is The New Black’/’Golden Girls’ Mashup Makes Perfect Sense
Chris Eggertsen 09.14.14
