This photo of Larry David sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game is NOT staged! It’s a totally candid photo of Larry just being Larry. Of the world’s biggest wet blanket on a day when his fibers are extra moist. Of a stick very, very deep in the mud, absolutely killing joy. Just literally spoiling sport.

This photo is perfect. Look at those socks! I am getting this professionally framed and hung around my neck.

(via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter