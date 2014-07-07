This Screenshot of Guy Fieri is Accidentally Hilarious

Sometimes the planets align and we receive a fantastic gift from the television gods. This is one of those times. I give you the greatest screenshot maybe of all time. You've never enjoyed Guy Fieri more. Thank you, universe.

(Update: It's a Conan O'Brien bit. But it is a hilarious Conan O'Brien bit, so it stays.)

(Source: Jonathan Eppers)

The best. Did you know if you say the words “Guy Fieri” three times in a mirror, a Smash Mouth song starts playing?