This Shot For Shot ‘Kill Bill’ Fight Scene Recreated By Kids Is Magnificent

One should never condone violence in kids but damn if this isn't entertaining. Perhaps the Romans were on to something with this whole 'fight to the death for our amusement' thing. Filmed by Bobby Burns, asking anyone to recreate a action heavy Tarantino sequence would be no small feat, but these girls can't be out of elementary school. The choreography is visceral and on point. By the end you'll find yourself internally rooting for the mini-Bride with thoughts like, 'Kick her ass!' and 'Feint with the cardboard knife then smash her with the cardboard frying pan!'

