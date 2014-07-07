This Slowed Down Spongebob Theme Sounds Like A Demonic Nightmare

For years, people have been trying to warn us about the secret demonic nature of perpetually chipper Spongebob Squarepants. No one could be that happy all the time. Unless they were hiding something. Something like being a nightmare creature dredged up from the depths of the ocean and sent on a secret mission by our Dark Lord Cthulhu himself to convert American children to the ways of Black Brotherhood.

Skeptical? FIE ON YOU, NON-BELIEVER. Behold the theme of Spongebob slowed down 800% and bask in the glory of its nightmarish reality.

Via [Boing Boing]