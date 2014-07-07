This ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Set Footage Is Fake But Impressive

While America was eyeball deep in bald eagles, patriotism, and 1st degree fireworks burns, something was afoot on the Internet. On July 2nd, this video was posted to YouTube as the first leaked footage from the set of 'Star Wars: Episode VII'.

Obviously fake…but still impressive. But who is Frank Wunderlich and why did they spend so much time on this highly detailed hoax? Sure Wunderlich is German for 'whimsical or fantastical' (and sadly not a fabulous sub-species of lich) but the video description offers scant clues as to their identity.

“I took these pictures on my Flight back from the States to Germany at the Frankfurt Airport. Seems like the biggest german airport plays a key role as an imperial starport in the new episode — there have just been imperial forces at the scene.”

Whether a fan with a penchant for detail – just look at those forcefield generators in the background – or a ridiculously obscure hint as to the direction of the new trilogy is up to your discretion. One thing is for sure though, this footage smacks of the old photos from If Star Wars Was Real that mashed-up Empire technology with World War II iconography.