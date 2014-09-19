Every Thursday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” pays tribute to the FCC by going bonkers with the tools to bleep and blur out things from the past week in television. The kicker? Everything being censored was completely unnecessary. But of course, now it just looks like Cartoon Network and PBS are teaching kids some very adult words.
Jimmy Kimmel’s team makes TV dirty with ‘This Week In Unnecesary Censorship’
09.19.14
