‘Thor 2’ now ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Captain America 2’ is ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

SAN DIEGO – It’s official, Avengers fans! Thor and Captain America now have…subtitles.
“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” have been revealed as the official titles for the Marvel sequels, with the latter indicating that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) – who was seemingly killed in the first “Captain America” film – will be returning for the follow-up, which is to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (“Community”).
“The Russo Brothers,” began Marvel president of production Kevin Feige during the panel. “You may not know them now, but next year you will be as big a fan as I am.”
In case you’re not aware, “Winter Soldier” was the name bestowed upon Bucky in the comics after the character was “resurrected” in a 2005 storyline. He later donned the Captain America suit when the titular superhero was himself presumed dead.
In addition to the titles, the studio has also revealed logos for the upcoming sequels, which you can check out for yourself below. Let us know what you think in the comments!
“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” are slated for release on November 18, 2013 and April 4, 2014, respectively.
Are those official dates for the movies?
The “Thor” logo seems a little different than the first one but the titles seem interesting, cant wait to see both!
The question “Does this signal the return of Bucky?” seems like a stupid one. OF COURSE it does, seeing as that’s who The Winter Soldier is in the comics.
I sincerely hope that Loki will be in Thor 2!
Me too~!
So we asked for more off earth stuff in Thor 2 and for Winter Soldier from the get to and we’re actually going to get it?
Take note DC, take note.
So I guess Steve Rogers wont be in Captain America: Winter Soldier. I hope this means that it will continue the World War II story since Rogers is now in modern day. It would be weird seeing him fight in the Afghanistan War. It would be like Hurtlocker but with Captain America. LOL.
Are you?… High? Steve Rodgers IS Captain America. So not only was your first sentence as wrong as can be, but it was confirmed that he would be in the modern day (SAME GUY that was in Captain America AND Avengers, who’s name is Captain America/Steve Rodgers.) He would be fighting against (as the name suggests), The Winter Soldier, and rumor has it, AIM as well.
Winter Soldier — assuming it follows the same basic plot as the comic book storyline — would be set in the modern day and contain flashbacks to WWII and other times in between (mostly during the Cold War between Russia and the U.S.). Looking forward to this IMMENSELY. In case someone here is interested, look up the trades written by Ed Brubaker. Awesome, awesome stuff.
Winter Soldier!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yay!
Winter Soldier!!!!!! Yay!!!!
^A tad messy in this ‘sentence’.
Yeah, I been thinking this for a while and my opinion hasn’t improved. Thor: The Dark World’s logo is terrible. It looks like the logo for an animated television special, not an installment to one of the biggest movie franchises in the world! Captain America’s is okay, but why not keep the originals’ logos? They were both perfect.