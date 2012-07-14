‘Thor 2’ now ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Captain America 2’ is ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

SAN DIEGO – It’s official, Avengers fans! Thor and Captain America now have…subtitles.

“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” have been revealed as the official titles for the Marvel sequels, with the latter indicating that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) – who was seemingly killed in the first “Captain America” film – will be returning for the follow-up, which is to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (“Community”).

“The Russo Brothers,” began Marvel president of production Kevin Feige during the panel. “You may not know them now, but next year you will be as big a fan as I am.”

In case you’re not aware, “Winter Soldier” was the name bestowed upon Bucky in the comics after the character was “resurrected” in a 2005 storyline. He later donned the Captain America suit when the titular superhero was himself presumed dead.

In addition to the titles, the studio has also revealed logos for the upcoming sequels, which you can check out for yourself below. Let us know what you think in the comments!

“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” are slated for release on November 18, 2013 and April 4, 2014, respectively.