‘Thor’ director Kenneth Branagh in talks to direct ‘Cinderella’

“Thor” director Kenneth Branagh may help “Cinderella” live happily ever after at Disney.

Just three weeks after original director Mark Romanek (“Never Let Me Go”) exited the project, Disney is reportedly in talks with Branagh to come aboard the fairy tale film.

It’s scheduled to begin production this fall in London, and the studio is understandably in a hurry to ink a deal with Branagh, according to Vulture.

Cate Blanchett is still attached to play the wicked stepmother, although the search for Cinderella herself is still on. The film has been in the works since 2011, following the massive success of Tim Burton”s “Alice in Wonderland.” The initial script was by Aline Brosh McKenna (“Devil Wears Prada”), but Vulute reports that “Twilight: New Moon” director Chris Weitz has since re-written it.

As a director, Branagh is best known for helming several Shakespearean films, as well as Marvel’s “Thor.” The latter’s sequel will be directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”). As a performer, Branagh will soon be seen opposite Chris Pine in “Jack Ryan.”

“Cinderella,” the latest in a seemingly endless wave of high-profile studio makeovers of classic fairy tales, is aiming for a 2014 release.