‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ coming to Comic-Con

Rest easy, Marvel fans: two of your favorite superheroes are coming to San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel has confirmed “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” for the annual pop-culture fest, with panels for both follow-ups to be held in the San Diego Convention Center’s massive Hall H on July 20. Though Marvel head Kevin Feige is the only announced panelist as of yet, stay tuned for more announcements as Comic-Con gets closer.

The official titles for both sequels were announced at last year’s Comic-Con.



San Diego Comic-Con runs from July-18-21. “Thor: the Dark World” is slated for release on November 8, 2013. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” hits theaters on April 4, 2014.