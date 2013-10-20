‘Thor: The Dark World’ to feature two post-credits scenes

(CBR) Fans already know to stick around for the credits of Marvel Studios films, but a few weeks before “Thor: The Dark World” debuts, ScreenCrush has tipped off viewers that there are in fact two scenes to look out for before leaving the theater.
Much like 2012’s “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World” contains both a mid-credits scene, and one after the credits have completed. ScreenCrush, who viewed the film at an early press screening, wasn’t able to share anything specifically about the scenes, but passed along a hint from an anonymous viewer reading, “Mid – Forshadowing [sic]. End – Shreddies.” Marvel’s post-credits scenes traditionally are either a tease something for the future (like the discovery of Thor’s hammer at the end of “Iron Man 2”) or a quick gag (like the last scene of “Iron Man 3”). The two such scenes in “Avengers” did both, separately.
Following “Thor: The Dark World,” the next two Marvel Studios films scheduled for release are “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (out April 4, 2014) and “Guardians of the Galaxy” (out Aug. 1, 2014). Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” is out Nov. 8 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.
