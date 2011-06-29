‘Thor’s’ Chris Hemsworth joins Sony thriller ‘Shadow Runner’

“Thor” star Chris Hemsworth will star in the thriller “Shadow Runner” for Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although no plot points have been revealed, the film centers around a group of elite commandos.

“Shadow Runner” is based on an original idea from Hossein Amini, who wrote “Snow White and the Huntsman,” in which Hemsworth will also appear, opposite Kristen Stewart (The “Twilight” series) and Oscar winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”).

Tripp Vinson and Beau Flynn are producing, along with Hemsworth’s manager Will Ward.

Hemsworth will reprise his signature role as the Marvel hero Thor in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” next summer. He will also be seen in the oft-delayed “Red Dawn” remake, as well as the also oft-delayed “The Cabin in the Woods,” produced by Whedon.