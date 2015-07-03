Thursday Ratings: ‘Wayward Pines,’ ‘Aquarius,’ ‘Dome’ drop pre-holiday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 2, 2015.

“Big Brother” dominated the 9 p.m. hour on Thursday night and helped carry CBS to easy victories in all measures on a sluggish pre-holiday evening.

With overall usage levels down by eight percent on the Thursday leading into the July 4 holiday weekend, most of primetime's originals were down, including drops for “Wayward Pines,” “Aquarius,” “Under the Dome,” “Mistresses” and “Astronaut Wives Club.”

“Hannibal” and “Rookie Blue” were among the few shows to stay flat week-to-week, though that was mostly a factor of how low both returning dramas had been in the previous week.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.3 rating for Thursday night, easily ruling in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 0.8 key demo rating, followed closely by the 0.7 key demo rating for ABC. NBC's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.68 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/7 share for Thursday primetime. ABC was second with 3.6 million viewers and a 2.5/5 for the night. FOX's 1.7/3 and 2.68 million viewers edged out the 1.5/3 and 2.29 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 729,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (6.85 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Mom” (5.31 million and a 1.0 key demo). ABC's “Astronaut Wives Club” was second with 4.065 million viewers, followed by the 3.17 million viewers for NBC's “Food Fighters” and the 2.06 million viewers for FOX's “Boom!,” with all three networks averaging a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 931,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” slipped from last Thursday but still delivered 5.77 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour. FOX's “Wayward Pines” took second with 3.31 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping the 3.065 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for “Mistresses.” NBC's “Aquarius” averaged 2.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, impressive numbers for an already-renewed drama. The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 526,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” completed CBS' primetime sweep with 5.18 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Rookie Blue” averaged 3.66 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, better than the 1.29 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for NBC's “Hannibal.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.