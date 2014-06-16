T.I. teams with Iggy Azalea on ‘No Mediocre’: Listen

T.I. wants to make one thing clear: he does not want any mediocre women. On “No Mediocre,” featuring Iggy Azalea, he has some very specific requests for women, including making sure he has a clean work surface, if you get his drift.

Over a tip-toeing beat, he rails against “bad mamacitas.” And lays down some other rules for his ladies. He also wants her to have flat abs and wear heels and some other requirements. Guess what ladies? He also expects to split the check if you don”t meet his standards. Good luck with that.

Azalea, who”s sitting pretty with the No. 1 and No. 2 song on Billboard Hot 100 with “Fancy” and as a guest on Ariana Grande's “Problem,” comes in for two verses. She”s already delivered they goods, but he wants more and she”s not so sure. “If you ain”t talking money, what are you saying to me?,” she asks… Hmmm. Interpret how you will.

The lyrics are sketchy, but the beat is undeniable and Azalea is shaping up as the rainmaker for hits this summer, so expect this one to soar up the charts. A video for “No Mediocre” drops on Wednesday. The teaser ad for the video features several women's asses in bikini bottoms so I think we can pretty much figure out what to expect here.

“No Mediocre” is T.I.”s latest single from “Paperwork,” his new album due this fall and his first in his imprint Grand Hustle”s deal with Columbia.