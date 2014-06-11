Tilda Swinton Deserves an Oscar for This Mercedes Commercial

06.11.14

Tilda Swinton is a very convicing, relatable actress for someone who definitely lives on the sun. 

The Oscar-winning great doesn't speak a word in this new Mercedes commercial, but she's nonetheless compelling. She's as sleek and sophisticated as any luxury car design, clearly. That's probably why this works so well. 

Plus: She, uh, just rules.

