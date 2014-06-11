Tilda Swinton Deserves an Oscar for This Mercedes Commercial

Tilda Swinton is a very convicing, relatable actress for someone who definitely lives on the sun.
The Oscar-winning great doesn't speak a word in this new Mercedes commercial, but she's nonetheless compelling. She's as sleek and sophisticated as any luxury car design, clearly. That's probably why this works so well.
Plus: She, uh, just rules.
She’s great, loved her in “Only Lovers Left Alive” (among other films) but every time I watch her now I always wonder why no one ever asks her to smile like they do Kristen Stewart. Guys never get asked it, Tilda Swinton doesn’t get asked it (she also doesn’t get hounded by paps), the list goes on and on… I’m always just left to wonder why one gets taken seriously and the other one (who is every bit as serious about her work) gets bagged on. It’s a mystery.
Goodness, get a grip man, its a fucking pretentious car commercial not some remarkable piece of art.Swinton has great hair and a cool coat, but shes phoning it in for a nice paycheck. Nothing to get high about…
Oscar???? Creepy like hell! Besides, the car looks like a Renault Laguna Coupe. Horrible commercial.