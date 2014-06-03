Tilda Swinton’s 10 Craziest Looks on Film

Tilda Swinton is both a distinct physical presence and an utter chameleon. How is this possible?

She rarely looks like the same from one film role to the next, but it's fair to say that most of the time she resembles a photo-negative of Grace Jones. Or a magnificent Greek sculpture made entirely from spare Maleficent cheekbones. She is the height of glamor and the zenith of weird. Her parents are a swan and a tree that was hit by lightning in the 1700s. She is older than all of us, but she's born again every day. She is the best and may we all bask in the shock-white glow of her greatness forever. Amen.

But man, she looks crazy in movies sometimes. In a photo released from the set of the AMy Schumer/Judd Apatow movie “Trainwreck,” she looks unrecognizable. Damn! To celebrate, here are 10 zaniest looks on film.