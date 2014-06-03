Tilda Swinton’s 10 Craziest Looks on Film

#Wes Anderson #Judd Apatow #Trainwreck #Amy Schumer
06.03.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Tilda Swinton is both a distinct physical presence and an utter chameleon. How is this possible?

She rarely looks like the same from one film role to the next, but it's fair to say that most of the time she resembles a photo-negative of Grace Jones. Or a magnificent Greek sculpture made entirely from spare Maleficent cheekbones. She is the height of glamor and the zenith of weird. Her parents are a swan and a tree that was hit by lightning in the 1700s. She is older than all of us, but she's born again every day. She is the best and may we all bask in the shock-white glow of her greatness forever. Amen.

But man, she looks crazy in movies sometimes. In a photo released from the set of the AMy Schumer/Judd Apatow movie “Trainwreck,” she looks unrecognizable. Damn! To celebrate, here are 10 zaniest looks on film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Anderson#Judd Apatow#Trainwreck#Amy Schumer
TAGSAMY SCHUMERJUDD APATOWTILDA SWINTONTRAINWRECKWES ANDERSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP