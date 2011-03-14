‘Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie’ to cost a billion dollars

In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek press release it has been announced today that late night Cartoon Network ‘Adult Swim’ stars Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will be making a feature length film entitled “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie.” Their cartoon network show is called “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and can be described as low rent green screen sketch comedy plus celebrity cameos. That this movie would cost a billion dollars is absurd, of course, but played as straight in the press release.

“We are very excited to be part of this very expensive film,” Tim Heidecker is quoted as saying. Will Ferrell, co-founder of Gary Sanchez productions (and Funny Or Die.com), one of the production companies on the film added: “You can’t put a price on creative excellence and we didn’t… maybe we should have, but we didn’t.”

The Mark Cuban/Todd Wagner owned 2929 Productions will be putting up the billion dollars for the film, and the two reportedly have cameos in the movie. Mr. Wagner explained “it would be foolhardy not to participate in what is sure to be the grandest entertainment ever presented to mankind.” Magnolia Pictures, also owned by Cuban and Wagner, will distribute the film.

‘Tim and Erics Billion Dollar Movie’ is currently shooting in Southern California